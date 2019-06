JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A kayak stolen from a family in Johnstown has been found.

The family tells NEWS10 ABC the kayak was found near Warren Street in Johnstown. It was thrown over a guardrail at the top of the hill, and an officer found it near the creek.

Police and the owners believe the thief was seen carrying it Monday night and ditched it.

The kayak did sustain some damage, but it is still in one piece. The owners carried it home.

The person who took the kayak has not been found.