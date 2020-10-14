Stolen dog reunited with owner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog stolen from a woman’s car in Albany has been reunited with its owner.

Maria Vargas said her dog, Teddy, was stolen from her vehicle Monday afternoon. Vargas said she put Teddy and two other dogs in the back of her car, and then ran inside to grab their things. She said when she came back out to the car, Teddy was gone as well as her wallet and some shoes.

The dog was found Tuesday evening, and Vargas was able to pick him up from the Latham Animal Hospital.

“There’s so many things going on in this world. I’m just happy that my dog is home. I hope this kid gets the help that he needs. And I’m happy that this community worked together.”

Vargas said she is thankful the community stepped up to help her bring Teddy home, and she said she is overwhelmed by the support she received in trying to find Teddy.

