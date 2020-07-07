Stockbridge man arrested, accused of vandalizing police station

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Barrington Police Department has made an arrest after a sign in front of the police station was vandalized.
Police said graffiti on the sign included Black Lives Matter, swastikas and obscene language. They also said the front windows of the station were vandalized with a sharpie
Police said a newspaper delivery person witnessed a person vandalizing a road sign and gave police the license plate number.
They arrested 21-year-old Donovan Lally, of Stockbridge, and charged him with two counts of Vandalism of Property.
