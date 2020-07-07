Stockbridge man arrested, accused of vandalizing police station

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Barrington Police Department has made an arrest after a sign in front of the police station was vandalized.

Police said graffiti on the sign included Black Lives Matter, swastikas and obscene language. They also said the front windows of the station were vandalized with a sharpie

Police said a newspaper delivery person witnessed a person vandalizing a road sign and gave police the license plate number.

They arrested 21-year-old Donovan Lally, of Stockbridge, and charged him with two counts of Vandalism of Property.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG