Stillwater police collect cell phones for domestic violence survivors

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Stillwater Police Department is trying to do its part to help local advocacy groups protect those who are at risk.

The department is collecting cell phones for victims of domestic violence. It’s an effort they’ve participated in since 2003. Police said the phones are a tool that open lines of communication between advocates and the victims.

Police said there has been a spike in domestic violence cases during the coronavirus pandemic, and the phones are needed now more than ever.

