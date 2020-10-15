Stillwater police collect cell phones for domestic violence survivors

Local
Posted: / Updated:

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Stillwater Police Department is trying to do its part to help local advocacy groups protect those who are at risk.

The department is collecting cell phones for victims of domestic violence. It’s an effort they’ve participated in since 2003. Police said the phones are a tool that open lines of communication between advocates and the victims.

Police said there has been a spike in domestic violence cases during the coronavirus pandemic, and the phones are needed now more than ever.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report