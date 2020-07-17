Stillwater man arrested on child pornography possession charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Zachary L. Duchesne, age 25, of Stillwater, New York, appeared in court Thursday to answer to criminal charges for reportedly possessing images of child sexual abuse, commonly referred to as child pornography.

The criminal complaint against Duchesne alleges that, in June 2019, he maintained a Dropbox account with images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children.

If convicted of the charge, Duchesne faces up to 20 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a $250,000 fine.

