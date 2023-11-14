ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stewart’s store at the corner of Manning Boulevard and Central Avenue is closing on Thursday, November 16. Stewart’s Shops Corp. made the announcement on Tuesday, citing an increase in public safety concerns at that location.

“We pride ourselves on being part of the fabric of the communities we serve, and we worked closely with Albany Police and the City of Albany officials in an attempt to resolve concerns at our Manning Boulevard shop,” said Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops. “The safety of our partners and loyal customers remains an issue at this location.”

According to Stewart’s representatives, there has been an uptick in robberies, theft, and verbal and physical assaults at that particular store. Employees have been offered positions at other Stewart’s locations.