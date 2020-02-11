Stewart’s Shops to rename ice cream flavor for local college

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the upcoming Big Green Scream doubleheader, the Skidmore College community will select a new name for Stewart’s Shops mint chip ice cream flavor.

Fans will vote by cheering for two names selected by the Skidmore community, Skid Mo’ Mint and Creative Mint Matters (a play on Skidmore’s slogan “Creative Thought Matters”), during the Skidmore women’s basketball game against Clarkson University, which begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The men’s team will face off against Clarkson at 4 p.m.

“We were excited when Stewart’s Shops approached us with this opportunity to name an ice cream flavor for Skidmore. It has been a fun and engaging way to bring the community together while generating school spirit,” said Martha O’Leary, associate director of brand communications and marketing at Skidmore.

February 16, 2018 Skidmore’s annual Big Green Scream double header basketball event. (Christopher Massa/Skidmore College)

Samples of the flavor honoring Skidmore will be available between the two games. Both games will take place in Williamson Sports Center and are open to the public.

“Stewart’s Shops and Skidmore make a great team and we hope this new ice cream will be a fan favorite campus-wide,” said Susan Dake, a 1971 Skidmore alumna and president of the Stewart’s Foundation.

The name change will go into effect in March and will be available in shops throughout Saratoga Springs and Ballston Spa.

What name do you like better? Skid Mo’ Mint or Creative Mint Matters?

