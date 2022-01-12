Stewart’s Shops permanently closing Central Ave location in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stewart’s Shops location at 1710 Central Avenue in Albany is permanently closing. The shop will close on January 16.

Stewart’s said the location does not have the ability to accommodate the equipment or space needs to expand food-to-go offerings or gasoline and cannot expand to meet the needs of customers. Employees have been offered opportunities at nearby locations.

Stewart’s has nearby shops customers can go to including their newest location less than a mile away at 1560 Central Avenue.

