Stewart’s Shops hosting holiday giveaways

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Residents are invited to participate in several holiday giveaways that Stewart’s Shops will be hosting throughout the holiday season.

The company will be providing opportunities to win the Stewart’s Holiday Haul giveaway on its Facebook page. Residents can enter by liking their page and tagging a friend in the comments. They can enter as many times as they like by tagging different friends up until December 3.

Residents will have the opportunity to win one of the gift packages that would benefit themselves and a friend. The winner of the giveaway will receive two Stewart’s Beanies, two 2021 limited edition ornaments, two Stewart’s reusable mugs and two, $25 my money cards.

More information about the giveaway can be found on the Stewart’s Shops website or their Facebook page.