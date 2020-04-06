Stewart’s Shops employees allowed to wear masks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is allowing all employees to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and wear a mask while on the job if they want to.

A limited number of masks were sent out to Stewart’s locations, and the company is working to secure more. In the meantime, the company said employees can wear homemade masks.

Stewart’s said protecting the health and safety of employees is their top priority during the pandemic.

“We continue to follow CDC recommended guidelines and are adapting to the everchanging recommendations while balancing the needs of our customers and employees. With that being said, our Partners can wear masks or gloves if they choose to do so. A limited supply of masks were sent to our shops and we’re working to secure more. In the meantime, our Partners can wear masks that they’ve made themselves. Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our customers and Partners during this difficult time.” Stewart’s Shops

