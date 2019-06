Stewart’s Shops celebrating Dad this Father’s Day with single scoop ice cream cones for 50 cents all day long on Sunday, June 16.

All seasonal flavors are now available at the ice cream counter, including: Totally Tiramisu, Cookie Dough Rumble, Campfire S’moreo, Toffee Pie Time, Peanut Butter Cookie and Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet.

Over 40,000 50 cent single scoop ice cream cones were sold in honor of Mother’s Day. Do dad a ‘flavor’ and treat him to his favorite ice cream this Father’s Day!