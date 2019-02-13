Stewart’s Shop in Troy set to close

The Stewart’s Shop on 6th Avenue in Troy will be closing its doors for good on February 17. The company says this shop does not have the ability to accommodate the equipment or space needed to expand its food-to-go offerings or gasoline, thereby limiting potential growth. The inability to expand combined with rising costs have made the closure of this shop necessary.

Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake says, “Although this particular shop is not viable; we continue to invest in Troy with substantial renovations made recently at our 4th Street shop and a complete rebuild of our Hoosick Street shop. Closing a shop is never a decision that we take lightly but we are happy to say that all of our partners have been offered positions in nearby shops.”

Stewart’s Shops thanks their loyal 6th Avenue customers for their patronage and hopes they will continue to shop at the other shop locations including 112th Street, 5th Avenue, and Hoosick Street in Troy.

