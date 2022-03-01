STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has withdrawn its application to build four homes on 30 acres of Snake Hill. The land is located off of Saratoga Lake in Stillwater.

The company would need a 24-foot wide road on Snake Hill, which has caused much greater construction and costs than they had anticipated. A spokesperson for Stewart’s said the Town Planning Boards have regulations on drainage, tree cutting, and access that prevent most of the development problems people imagine would cause problems.

Snake Hill has remained undeveloped due to its shape and steep sides, which come from layers of shale that were tipped up vertically. Stewart’s said the rest of the land around the lake has seen a lot of development over the last 50 years.

“We had hoped to construct four attractive homes on 30 acres that would’ve had very minimal visual impact and may have symbolized the tremendous progress the lake has made over the past 50 years,” said Stewart’s Shop chairman of the board, Bill Dake. “Some say Saratoga Lake has been over-developed, but I would encourage you to drive around the lake today, with the leaves off the trees, and you will see, there is still much to be done.”