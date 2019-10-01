Stewart’s ice cream donation benefits Troy children’s program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local Stewart’s manager encouraged customers to buy an additional pint of ice cream when they purchased one for themselves in an effort to give back.

Eddie Bell manages the Stewart’s Shop on Congress Street in Troy. All last week, he encouraged customers to buy an additional pint to donate to REACT, Inc., the city-wide resident organization for all of Troy Housing Authority.

By the end of the week, 75 pints of ice cream were donated, and they were served Monday afternoon to kids attending the Homework Club Ice Cream Social.

“The kids are the future. The kids are very impressionable. They deserve to be happy, and everyone deserves to be happy.”

Bell was familiar with the REACT program based on his involvement with the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.