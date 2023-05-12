ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops have announced their “Make Your Own Prize” contest for the month of May. This month’s contest invites the community to submit an original poem or song about the popular local convenience store chain.

The winner will get to choose between either a year’s worth of free Stewart’s coffee or ice cream. The songs or poems can be about anything from sharing a favorite memory at Stewart’s, to paying homage to your favorite food or milkshake.

Submissions for the contest are due by May 26. Those sending in songs are encouraged to submit both a recording as well as a copy of the lyrics.

Stewart’s will be hosting a different contest every month this year. To enter, and for further details, visit Stewart’s Shops.