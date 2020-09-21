Stewart’s donates $10K for Rensselaer athletics

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops made a big donation to help make sure school athletics can continue in a district facing financial hurdles.

Sports were recently cut from the Rensselaer City School District budget to help close a big funding gap. On Monday, Stewart’s presented a $10,000 donation to help save athletics in the district.

The district only recently found it was going to be receiving the donation from Stewart’s. The Stewart’s district manager said it makes sense for the company to give back to their community.

