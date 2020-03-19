Interactive Radar

Stewart’s deemed an essential business, to remain open

(NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops sent a message to its customers stating they’ve been determined an essential business and will remain open to the public.

The company released a statement reading, in part:

“Our top priority at this point is keeping our customers and partners healthy and safe.”

All booths have been closed inside individual shops, and some hours my have changed due to staffing levels. In addition, some locations have seen high demand for cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers. Stewart’s is working closely with suppliers to get customers the products they need

