SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is pressuring the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) for answers on the Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people in 2018. She questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s hearing on Tuesday.

Stefanik made the case that the owner of the limo company, Shahed Hussein, was protected by his status as an FBI informant. Stefanik said Hussein lied on tax returns and immigration papers, committed bankruptcy fraud, and misled FBI handlers, all without consequences.

“I believe that this deadly limo tragedy, the biggest transportation tragedy could have been avoided had we addressed the illegal acts of this FBI informant. And the FBI owes families answers,” said Stefanik.

“There are very specific and somewhat detailed and lengthy policies and guidelines that govern how we use confidential sources,” said Wray. He then said his staff would follow up.

Stefanik requested that the FBI release all documents related to Hussain, his companies, and any documents related to the investigation and trial of the fatal crash involving Prestige Limousine. She said that she will use subpoena power in a Republican majority if the records are not turned over.

In November 2021, federal limo safety legislation was signed into law. Funding for impoundment to get unsafe limos off the road, seatbelts, safety research, annual inspections, and the sharing of inspection history with customers are among the changes addressed in the law.

In February, Congressman Paul Tonko also called on the FBI to respond to accusations that they allowed the unsafe limousine to remain on the road. On Monday, Senator Jim Tedisco called on the Inspector General’s Office to releases an update on their investigation.