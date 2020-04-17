Stefanik announced Glens Falls to receive $3.4 million in transit funding

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced Friday that the city of Glens Falls would receive $3,458,374 in Federal Transit Administration funding as part of the CARES act.

The money is intended to support the expenses of maintaining public transit through the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes operational ability and general system readiness of transit vehicles.

“Our North Country communities need direct assistance in order to cover costs related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including those related to transportation,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “It is critically important that Glens Falls is receiving this funding to respond to the transit needs in their area, and I will continue to advocate for direct funding to be provided to our communities in order to provide relief from this unprecedented crisis.”

Greater Glens Falls Transit closed operations on March 23, citing coronavirus concerns. The system covers areas of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, as well as special transportation services to disabled residents.

