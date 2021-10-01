Staying safe during the 2021 hunting season

dec hunting safety

Many hunting seasons are underway, and while it’s a way to experience the outdoors, the Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding the public that safety will always come first. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the 2021 hunting season underway, one thing remains constant for all those looking to head out into the woods this year: safety comes first.

Whether you are a seasoned veteran or venturing out for your first time, experts say proper preparation and planning can go a long way in keeping you and other hunters safe.

Wearing a solid color orange or pink garment, always carrying a flashlight and cell phone, and checking all your equipment is in proper condition before use is a good way to ensure your trip goes as planned.

“There’s a lot of folks that put trust into a manufactured item that will wear out in the elements,” Jim Despart, owner of Bullseye Jim’s Archery, said. “What we do is teach them a system using a lifeline, which will allow them to attach to their lanyard which is on the back of their safety harness which ascends with them as they climb and will come back down with them as they descend the tree.”

