Staying healthy while working out in the heat

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heat and humidity have blanketed the Capital Region lately, and for those who are doing activities or trying to get an outdoor workout in, it’s important to stay hydrated and stay comfortable.

Many local gyms and people have resorted to outdoor workouts as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and when the weather doesn’t cooperate, it can be exhausting.

Gunning Elite Training in Malta is a locally-owned gym that is currently only holding outdoor workouts. They said, to keep limber in the heat, a warm up is essential. They said to work at the pace your body is feeling that day and to stretch — but not overstretch — hydrate frequently, and take breaks when needed.

In addition, a heart rate sensor monitor is something that will be beneficial in the long run and to know when it’s too much.

“Heat, that will change every day, your heart rate is different based on how you sleep,” owner Matt Gunning said. “Heat, all that stuff, so to have something like that as a measuring tool is great and allows you to train appropriately.”

The gym said the goal to working out in the heat is to stay comfortable and safe.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES