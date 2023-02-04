Exposing your skin to cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, but how long does it take to set in? (Getty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the brutal temperatures affecting the Capital Region, Albany Fire Department shared some things to keep in mind to stay safe in the cold. Whether you’re stuck outside or thinking of starting a fire, here are a few things to keep in mind.

When out in the cold make sure you’re dressed appropriately meaning loose-fitting layers, hats, socks, gloves and outerwear that will keep you dry. Albany Fire recommends taking breaks if possible and drinking plenty of warm beverages. They advise not to drink caffeine or alcohol. Knowing the warning signs of hypothermia is important. If you experience physical signs such as trench foot or frostbite you could be experiencing hypothermia. Other symptoms such as uncontrollable shivering, slurred speech, clumsiness, fatigue and confusion are also signs of hypothermia.

The main thought when it’s freezing cold outside is to start a fire, but make sure to be smart as home fires occur the most in winter than any other season.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heat source such as fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters

Keep portable generators outside away from windows and as far away from you home as possible

Test carbon monoxide alarm at least once a month

Plug in only one heat producing appliance into an outlet at a time

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep at least 10 feet outside your house or any buildings

Stay warm this weekend and this winter.