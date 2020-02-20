Statewide effort to protect firefighters against cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State Office of Fire Prevention and Control has launched its statewide effort to help protect firefighters from the threat of certain cancers.

Studies show firefighters experience higher rates of cancer due to their exposure to toxins found in smoke. On Wednesday, officials met to demonstrate basic protocols for decontaminating firefighting gear after responding to a call.

It’s an effort that is important to Francis Nerney, who has been a firefighter for more than 40 years.

“We’re looking to reduce firefighter cancer in New York state as quickly as we can,” he said. “Too many of my friends over the years have contracted this disease and have succumbed to it, and we need to do we need to do better at decontaminating our folks.”

Research has shown that the simple and inexpensive steps can reduce the exposure of firefighters and their families to toxins and other carcinogens by up to 85 percent.

