State troopers seize 471 pounds of weed from 2 cars during traffic stop

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they arrested Tevin L. Terrance, 27, and Tyren A. Terrance—brothers from Akwesasne on the Canadian border—after they allegedly found almost a quarter-ton of marijuana in their vehicles.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, police say they saw two vehicles committing numerous traffic violations on State Route 30. After pulling them over, police said they smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicles.

Police say when they searched the vehicles, they found multiple hockey bags full of marijuana. Altogether, they say they seized about 471 pounds.

The Terrance brothers were given the same charge: First-degree criminal possession of marijuana. If convicted, they could each receive as much as 15 years, according to state sentencing guidelines.

