State trooper dies on Great Sacandaga Lake

The Great Sacandaga Lake on March 20, 2012, with some ice still visible. (Diane Cordell / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are confirming the death of one of their own, a trooper working on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday.

State police say the trooper was working as part of a marine detail. They say the circumstances of the death are being investigated. Police did not say the trooper drowned, and the cause of death has not been officially released.

Police say the identity of the trooper is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Great Sacandaga Lake is about 29 miles long, near the southern border of Adirondack Park in Fulton, Saratoga, and Hamilton Counties. It extends toward Johnstown and Gloversville. We have not yet confirmed precisely where the death took place.

Stick with NEWS10 to find out more information about this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

