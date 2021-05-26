State Trooper arrested in narcotics operation investigation: ‘We do not want violence in Greene County’

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County District Attorney’s Office and NYSP Special Investigation Unit are teaming up to investigate a large-scale narcotics operation. Seven have been arrested so far, and one of them is a New York State Trooper.

Robert Coleman is a patrol trooper stationed off exit 23 of the Thruway. A representative for the New York State Police told NEWS10 that Coleman is on leave after his arrest pursuant to the narcotics investigation.

“My investigator learned of a Drug Operation in Greene County,” Joseph Stanzione, Greene County District Attorney, said. “When we became aware of the extent of the operation, we reached out to the NYSP Special Investigation Unit for assistance.”

This led to a large-scale narcotics operation bust in a rural county. New York State Police and Green County DA executed three search warrants in Greene County and one in Albany.

“With drugs comes guns and violence,” Stanzione said. “We do not need violence in Greene County. We do not want violence in Greene County.”

They arrested five people for operating the drug ring—four from Greene County and one from Albany County. They are:

Jarrod C. Reese, 31, of Athens, charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Cassandra L. Garza, 30, of Athens, charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Timothy Reese Jr., 33, of Earlton, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Cheryl J. Medert, 55, of Earlton and the mother of both Reeses, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Dwayne Brown, 38, of Watervliet, charged with first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

During the searches, they found 500 grams of cocaine, two illegal handguns, three illegal AR-15 rifles, and $10,000 in cash.

“With their [NYSP] expertise, together, we were able to shut down the Drug Operation which consisted of sales of cocaine and marijuana,” Stanzione said.

But the investigation didn’t stop there. Two residents of Slingerlands were arrested pursuant to the investigation—Jessica Spinner, 34, and Robert Coleman, 46.

Coleman, a State Trooper for over 20 years, and Spinner were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, a class A misdemeanor.

The Greene County DA confirmed with News10 ABC that Coleman was “abusing narcotics” and was in possession of heroin and possibly cocaine.

Trooper Coleman was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned in Saugerties Town Court on June 9th.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.