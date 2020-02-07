State senators eye changes to daylight saving time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two state senators are eying changes to the way New York tells time. Sens. James Skouflis and James Seward have proposed separate bills addressing the tradition of springing forward and falling backward.

Skouflis suggests that changing the clocks twice a year should be eliminated in New York.

“Switching in and out of daylight saving time is an antiquated back-and-forth that’s rooted in World War I history and is nothing short of annoying,” says the freshman senator in a statement.

The Hudson Valley representative’s bill, S7080, would shift New York to Atlantic Standard Time, meaning later sunsets in the winter. New York would be in a permanent state of daylight saving.

Skouflis’ legislation depends on Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey passing identical measures.

Seward’s bill, S3928, establishes a task force comprising the commissioners of health, economic development, and agriculture and markets to study the effects of opting out of daylight saving time.

Both bills were proposed last month, when session began in the Capitol.