SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Route 30 reopened Friday afternoon after a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck.

The crash took place around 9 a.m. on Route 30 near Christmas Tree Lane in the town of Middleburgh. The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the driver in the vehicle died.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured. The victim has yet to be identified.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.