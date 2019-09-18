State receives funding for landfill PFAS study

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York was selected to receive funding in nationwide effort to understand the dangers of PFAS in water.

The New York State Department of Health in Menands will turn their focus on how landfills are contaminating nearby water sources.

Researchers will analyze samples from 150 landfills throughout the state and look at which ones are the most toxic and how they contribute to water contamination.

PFAS is just one of many concerns officials have with local landfills with other studies looking into how they affect air quality like with the Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer.