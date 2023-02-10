ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four roadways in the Capital Region will be getting millions of dollars for improvements, thanks to New York State. They include Route 28 in Ulster County, Routes 20 and 980C in New Lebanon, and Route 23 in Prattsville.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced $100 million in funding was released to support the renewal of state roadways that were impacted by extreme weather. The money will go toward repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 miles of pavement, according to a press release from the governor.

In the Capital Region, she gave $3.6 million each to Route 28 in Ulster County and Route 20 in New Lebanon. Another $759,000 was given to Route 23 in Prattsville, and $448,800 went to nearby Route 23A.

“Our local roads are essential to a thriving economy and public safety, and these substantial investments will have a direct impact on improving the infrastructure people rely on every day while also ensuring that the costs of upgrades don’t fall on local municipalities,” said Senator Michelle Hinchey. “We secured record infrastructure funding so that critical projects like these would be possible, and I thank Governor Hochul for her support and partnership in fixing hundreds of miles of roadway across our upstate and Hudson Valley communities.”

The work on the roads is slated to begin this year, the governor said. No exact date was given.