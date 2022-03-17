HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are attempting to locate a missing Halfmoon man. Police said Bilal Ashfaq, 20, left his residence without his phone and any money, and his family is concerned.

Ashfaq was last seen at his residence at North Pointe Apartments on Route 9 in Halfmoon around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. Police believe he is on foot.

He is described as 6’02”, about 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light green hoodie, blue jeans, and red sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call State Police in Clifton Park at (518) 583-7000.