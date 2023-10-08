ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police responded to a crash on I-890 late in the evening on October 7. One person succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash, according to police.

On Saturday at 11:08 p.m., troopers responded to I-890 in the area of Exit 9 near Curry Road following reports of a crash involving two cars. In addition to the reported fatality, five other people were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for an extended period of time while police conducted collision reconstruction. The name of the deceased will not be released at this time. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.