State Police pull body out of Mohawk near Peebles Island

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Body in water

State Police say they pulled a body out of the Mohawk River near Peebles Island.

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Mohawk River on Wednesday.

Police said the call for reports of a body in the river came in around 1 p.m.

A male body was pulled out of the river near Peebles Island.

