State Police pull body out of Mohawk near Peebles Island

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Mohawk River on Wednesday.
Police said the call for reports of a body in the river came in around 1 p.m.
A male body was pulled out of the river near Peebles Island.
