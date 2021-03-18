State Police members injured after trying to serve warrant in Troy

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police say two officers were injured and another narrowly avoided getting hurt while troopers were serving a warrant in the area of Third Street in Troy. Officers say they were trying to serve Joseph Evans Jr., 20, of Cohoes, who is wanted in connection with a sealed indictment from Albany County Court.

Troopers say Evans jumped in a vehicle and tried to flee when he saw law enforcement officers. While fleeing, police say he almost hit a Trooper, who discharged their weapon but did not hit Evans.

Evans then allegedly crashed into an unmarked Trooper vehicle, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the two State Police members inside.

Evans was taken into custody without any further issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire