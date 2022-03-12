BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, the New York State Police responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on Ballston Avenue in Ballston Spa. Early investigations found that a State Police transporter, operated by State Police Investigator Danielle Keating, was traveling south on the roadway when she allegedly struck Brinley R. Zoller, 16, of Ballston Spa.

Zoller was in the roadway at the time of the collision, according to police. She is being treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigator Keating was on duty and traveling in accordance with her official duties at the time of the crash.

In an online message shortly after the accident, Ballston Spa Central School Superintendent Ken Slentz said, “As the spring months arrive, we would like to remind everyone to please be aware of our student walkers during our morning and afternoon arrival and dismissal times in particular. We ask that you also please observe all traffic safety rules with our school buses including not passing buses when red lights are engaged.”

The crash is currently under investigation.