Philmont man arrested on attempted murder charge after shots fired in Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Philmont man was arrested in connection to a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital Sunday night.

Jesus Figueroa, 26, Philmont, was charged with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Class A Felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, Class C Felony.

Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 at around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a party on Waldorf Ridge Rd.

Figueroa was charged and arraigned in Claverack Town Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.



The victim is currently in stable condition in Albany Medical Center.

Police believe the incident is isolated and said there is no specific threat to the community.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Copake Rescue and the Copake Fire Department.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. State Police are requesting anyone with any information on the party or the shooting to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Livingston, at 518-851-2972 or 518-851-3111.