Suspect arrested in fatal Northampton hit-and-run

NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Fulton County was located in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said the victim, 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, was struck and killed sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. It happened along Route 30 in the town of Northampton near Sacandaga Self Storage.

State police said a passerby spotted Berger’s body on the side of the road around 7 a.m. Sunday and called 911.

“Ms. Berger’s autopsy was done this afternoon and showed multiple traumatic injuries due to blunt force trauma,” Captain Richard O’Brien with New York State Police

NEWS10 ABC learned Berger was walking home from the nearby Vic’s Tavern.

Larry Vrooman, who owns Top Shelf Music, DJs there every Saturday night. He said he met Berger for the first time that night and described her as incredibly sweet and polite.

“She goes, ‘Will you play a couple songs for me?’ I said ‘Absolutely! What would you like to hear?'” he recalled. “I played songs for her, and then she come up again and says ‘Am I bothering you?’ I said ‘Absolutely not. You’re one of the nicest people that requests music.'”

The next morning, he said his heart dropped when he heard about the crash and saw her face on the social media posts.

Investigators were quickly able to determine that she had been hit by some sort of red pick-up truck, and rather than stopping to help, they said the driver took off.

Less than 24 hours later, police said they were able to track down both the driver and the red damaged 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck about 300 miles away in Point Township, Pennsylvania. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Derrick Carlisle, of Northville, NY.

Vrooman said he knew of Carlisle and that he was actually at Vic’s Saturday night, too.

“He was playing pool. I saw him there that night,” said Vrooman.

Point Township Police charged Carlisle on separate charges of Possession of Stolen Property and Unlicensed Firearms, both felonies.

“I’m glad they found this person and that justice is going to be served. It doesn’t bring her back,” said Vrooman.

Carlisle appeared by video conference Monday morning in a preliminary arraignment on the charges out of Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to be back in court there again on December 4. He must first answer to those charges before he can be brought back to New York.

NEWS10 learned that Carlisle is in the area from Florida working as a general manager at Northampton Marina.

Those who knew and worked with Berger described her as “vivacious and funny” and said she did amazing work with those suffering from mental health issues and developmental disabilities.