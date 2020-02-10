State Police investigating fatal crash on Thruway

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on the Thruway southbound near Exit 22 Monday morning.

Troopers have identified the woman killed in the crash as Dakisha Brown, 44, of Syracuse.

State Police said the one-car crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at mile marker 137.3 on I-87 southbound. Police said Brown hit an embankment, which caused her car to rollover several times before coming to a stop on a neighbor’s property.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Troopers, the local fire department, traffic safety, Thruway maintenance, and Emergency Medical Serviced responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: