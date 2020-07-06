State Police investigating bank robbery in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they’re investigating a bank robbery that took place at the Key Bank on Route 7 in Brunswick just before noon on Monday.
Police say a man entered the bank, showed a weapon, and left with an undetermined amount of money.
State police in Guilderland say they located the man on Route 20 and took him into custody.
