State Police investigating bank robbery in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they’re investigating a bank robbery that took place at the Key Bank on Route 7 in Brunswick just before noon on Monday.

Police say a man entered the bank, showed a weapon, and left with an undetermined amount of money.

State police in Guilderland say they located the man on Route 20 and took him into custody.

