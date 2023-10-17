COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday. Akiem R. Keele, 33, of Whitehall, sustained severe injuries and passed away at the Albany Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation determined that Keele was traveling eastbound on Alternate State Route 7 at a high rate of speed. Keele struck the dividing barrier at the exit ramp to the I-787 South interchange.

The offramp was closed for approximately three hours. Investigations are ongoing.