HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) A morning fire has taken the life of one person. State police confirm one person died in the fire at a townhouse in Hunter.

The fire started at 6:50AM inside a unit on 13 Scribner Hollow Rd. Flames could be seen shooting out the top two stories of the three story townhouse.

The flames were so intense, investigators weren’t able to go inside after the fire was put out because of safety concerns. State police are not releasing any information about the victim.