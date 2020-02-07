State of Emergency declared in Queensbury following sewage pipe burst

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough declared a State of Emergency in the vicinity of 313 Quaker Road behind D’Ella Honda in a wetlands area.

In a statement, he said the main pipe that burst transports sewage from the Town of Queensbury to the City of Glens Falls’ sewage treatment plant. Strough said “, A temporary bypass pipe must be built and the force main must then be repaired.”

Superintendent of Wastewater, Chris Harrington, said the break was discovered Monday night after homeowners in the area reported a strong smell of sewage. “I estimate there’s about 100 gallons a minute since that time that has been bubbling through the surface,” said Harrington.

He said because the system pumps hundreds of gallons of sewage a day, they can not simply shut it off. “There’s nothing we can do to stop the flow of 750,000 gallons a day so, what we’ve done is we keep it going and we set up a berm area where we try to contain the sewage and we’re bringing honey dippers in to suck that out and haul it to a different site,” said Harrington.

Initially, they had a problem with laying piping because of the drastic shifts in ground-level creating air pockets. They’ve been exploring options on how to reroute the sewage effectively across flat land. ” So we’re trying to isolate the section but we’ve got to keep the sewage flowing,” said Harrington.

Today they’re focused on installing the bypass pipe above ground to reroute the path of the sewage, but Harrington said the weather certainly is not helpings and he does not expect it to be complete until at least Saturday.

Once that’s complete they will start the 24-hour long process of drying out the ground, then they can bring in the excavator to access the pipe and make repairs.

Harrington said the pipe was installed in 1988 and after time the hot soil burns away the metal piping.

Harrington said they’ve been in contact with the DEC and their biggest concern was ensuring that the sewage was not spilling into a nearby trout stream. Harrington said that has not been an issue and he says the area drinking water is not affected either.

Weather depending, Harrington is hoping to have the pipe repaired and the system restored by the end of the weekend.

LATEST STORIES: