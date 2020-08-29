State of Emergency, boil water advisory canceled in Whitehall

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being hit with severe storms and flooding, Washington County has canceled the State of Emergency and lifted the boil water advisory declared for the Village of Whitehall.

During Monday’s storm that flooded village hall and damaged school buildings and homes, a falling tree hit a main feeder line for the village’s water system and required an immediate shut down.

As of Friday afternoon, it’s back online and the boil water advisory is over. Local officials are continuing to work on the recovery process.

Flood buckets and disaster cleanup supplies are still available through the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company or the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

