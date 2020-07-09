State Division of Human Rights hosting ‘Black Rights’ webinar

A Black Lives Matter ground mural of Breonna Taylor at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Maryland, July 6, 2020. The artwork was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now. (AP / Julio Cortez)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Division of Human Rights is hosting an online panel discussion titled “Black Rights: How Past Movements Shape Today’s Climate.”

The webinar starts at 3:15. Register online to take part in the Zoom meeting.

Interim Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights, Johnathan J. Smith, will lead the discussion, with:

Ria Tabacco Mar : Director, ACLU Women’s Rights Project

: Director, ACLU Women’s Rights Project Brittny Saunders : Deputy Commissioner for Strategic Initiatives, NYC Commission on Human Rights

: Deputy Commissioner for Strategic Initiatives, NYC Commission on Human Rights David R. Harris: President of Union College in Schenectady

The panel will speak on current issues of civil unrest and the long struggle for Black equality in the U.S. Looking at these movements from a national perspective and

Discussing Juneteenth, the 14th Amendment, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the state Human Rights Law, they’ll review the national and historic frameworks around these movements.

The Division of Human rights will also launch an anti-racism toolkit and social media campaign to educate New Yorkers on the protections afforded to the Black community and other communities affected by racial discrimination.

