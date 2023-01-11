WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to take in the fresh air and watch the sunrise over a peaceful meadow? Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is gathering hikers to join them on a sunrise hike later in January.

The hike takes place on January 22 leaving promptly at 7 a.m. The walk covers 1.5 miles of trail through the meadow and forest leading up to a sunrise over the meadow at Camp Saratoga. The program is free and guided by an environmental educator. If there is snow on the trail, the walk will take place on snowshoes with rentals available 15 minutes before the start of the hike.

Hikes are also scheduled on February 19 and 26 registration is required and limited. To register, visit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve website and fill out the registration form at the bottom. For more information and updates trails and programs visit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve website.