Starbucks to improve mental health benefits

SEATTLE (NEWS10) — Starbucks is planning to improve mental health benefits for its U.S. employees.

CEO Kevin Johnson announced the program on Thursday.

One of the first steps will be an effort to get more employees to actually use the mental health benefits that already exist.

Company leaders said they will also spend the next few months working with employees to figure out their needs. Improving benefits is one way Starbucks hopes to attract new employees needed for its ambitious expansion plan.