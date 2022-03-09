AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Amsterdam is opening more businesses along the Route 30 corridor. Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grille, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are the next businesses scheduled to open.

Town Supervisor Thomas DiMezza said these new businesses have significantly increased sales tax for the town. The town is also developing housing, which DiMezza said is needed to sustain all these businesses.

The Route 30 corridor includes restaurants and other businesses such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Subway, Dunkin’, Walmart, Kohls, Panera Bread, Moe’s Southwest Grille and much more.

The fast-food chain Five Guys opened on Route 30 at the end of 2020. DiMezza said Five Guys and the other businesses in town are always busy.

“Our economy in the town is continuing to grow and I am very proud of my administration for all the work they do to sustain this growth,” said DiMezza.

Chipotle and Popeyes are slated to open this spring or early summer. DiMezza said Starbucks will soon be starting construction at the entrance to Target Plaza.