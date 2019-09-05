‘Starbuck Island’ project is starting to take shape

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live or work in or around Troy and Green Island, you’ve likely seen the large construction project going up along the Hudson River.



It’s called Starbuck Island. A luxury apartment and retail project.



“It’s been an uphill climb but it’s going to be worth it for sure.” said Michael Alix Vice President of Luizzi Companies.

Alix says his crews have been turning the former Brownfield site into what will become a mix of more than 250 luxury apartments and retail and recreation areas- which will also include workout facilities, a swimming pool and a marina.

He says they are trying to build upon the revitalization in downtown Troy. Starbuck Island residents can walk across the Green Island Bridge to access all the city offers or simply eat at restaurants planned for Starbuck Island.



“There will be a public walkway. So they will be able to park their boats. Have a bite to eat and hop back on the boat.”

Alix says they purchased Starbuck Island from the owner who lives in Missouri. It’s was the original name. So, they decided to stick with it.

He says the fourth and final apartment building should be up by the start of winter. And when they feel they are ready for renters, they will make sure the get the word out. He would not comment yet on the cost of rent.