Star Wars trivia benefits American Cancer Society

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Against the Odds hosted a Star Wars edition of Trivia Night on Monday to benefit the American Cancer Society and those affected by the coronavirus.

The 21-question trivia event was hosted through Facebook Live.

They said over 80 percent of their calls and online outreach are COVID-19 related questions, and they’re using funds to keep their 24/7 hotline open and to keep their fact-based information current.

As a volunteer based organization, that relies heavily on both those volunteers and fundraising, they said they’re doing anything they can to get creative and help.

“We’re now allowed to have our large walks, which we’re accustomed to having, which is a major source of funding for us,” Loretta Hackney, the Community Develop Manager of the American Cancer Society, said. “Some of our volunteers are out of work or on a reduced income so they’re not able to give at the level they have been able to give. So it’s kind of a 1-2 punch between people being impacted financially and physically.”

Each team who participated donated $5 to the American Cancer Society, and the winning team won $50.

