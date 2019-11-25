Staffing at local fire department causing slower response times, union leader says

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Uniform Firefighters Association president is raising concerns about the staffing in the Troy Fire Department.
Eric Wisher tells News10 the department has two ambulances that are cross-staffed with fire trucks. He says a crew that operates a fire engine, also operates an ambulance.
Wisher says this is a big problem, because if the crew is out on a fire call, they can’t respond to EMS calls like heart attack or stroke, increasing response times by several precious minutes.
He wants the chief and mayor to apply for grants to fix this problem by hiring eight additional medics.
A spokesman for Mayor Patrick Madden sent us a statement saying:
“Changes in the healthcare industry have put additional burdens on emergency medical services provided by local municipalities. The increased reliance on emergency services for medical calls places a strain on City staff & resources. Fire Department leadership and administration officials remain in discussion over possible options to address these challenges with consideration to the potential financial impact on local taxpayers.”John Salka, City Spokesperson